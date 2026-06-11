“Heading to the World Cup,” Cristiano Ronaldo after Portugal 2-1 Nigeria

After Portugal’s victory against Nigeria in a friendly match, Cristiano Ronaldo quickly shifted focus to the main objective of the Seleção: the 2026 World Cup. The Portuguese captain believes that the time for preparation is now over.

Portugal wrapped up its preparation for the 2026 World Cup with a convincing win against Nigeria (2-1) on Wednesday night at the Estádio Dr. Magalhães Pessoa in Leiria. Roberto Martínez’s men took the lead with a goal from Pedro Neto before Akor Adams equalized just before halftime. After the break, Francisco Conceição ultimately secured the victory for the Portuguese national team. Starting in this match, Cristiano Ronaldo took part in this final test before the start of the World Cup. Following the match, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner sent a clear message on social media.

In a post accompanied by a photo taken during the match, the Portuguese captain stated that the time for adjustments was over, and it was now time for competition. “The preparation is over. Onward to the World Cup,” wrote the Al-Nassr forward on his Instagram account. This message reflects Portugal’s determination as the tournament approaches. Considered one of the teams capable of playing leading roles, the Seleção will approach the competition with high ambitions. Drawn in Group K, Portugal will begin its journey against the DR Congo before facing Colombia and Uzbekistan. For Ronaldo, who will participate in another World Cup at 41, the goal remains unchanged: to try to lead his country to its first world title.