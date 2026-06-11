CDM 2026: “FIFA doesn’t control everything,” Gianni Infantino on visa issues.

On the eve of the kickoff for the 2026 World Cup, Gianni Infantino sought to clarify FIFA’s role in immigration and visa-related matters. The president of the global body reminded that certain decisions fall exclusively under the purview of governmental authorities.

In light of the questions raised by several administrative incidents that occurred before the start of the tournament, Gianni Infantino defended FIFA’s position at a press conference held on Wednesday. The head of world football was specifically asked about FIFA’s ability to guarantee access to U.S. territory for all accredited participants of the competition. This question follows the denial of entry to Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan upon his arrival in the United States, as well as the difficulties faced by some members of the Iranian delegation in obtaining their visas.

These situations have fueled criticism from several observers, some arguing that FIFA has lost control over the organization of the competition. However, Gianni Infantino rejected this assessment while acknowledging the limits of his institution’s power. “We always do our best to find solutions. But it must also be understood that we are not above states. We do not control governments or security services. We are a sports organization,” said the Swiss leader.

FIFA assures that it continues to work with the relevant authorities to resolve pending situations before the start of the tournament. The 2026 World Cup will kick off this Thursday with the inaugural match between Mexico and South Africa, one of the first events of a competition jointly hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada.