CRIET: a TikToker prosecuted for offenses against the modesty of a minor and cybercrime

The Court of Repression of Economic Crimes and Terrorism (CRIET) reviewed, during the hearing on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, the case of a young content creator facing charges involving his minor daughter, aged four, shared on social media.

According to the details presented by the Court, the accused allegedly recorded and shared a video in which he asked the child to adopt an inappropriate posture, under the guise of play, while physically intervening to guide her movements. The viral sequence came to the attention of the security forces, leading to the opening of a judicial inquiry.

Called to the stand at the start of the trial, the accused admitted to being the author of the video and posting it on his status. However, he stated that he did not know the identity of the individual who transmitted the content to the police. In his testimony, he claimed not to have been aware of the seriousness of his actions, arguing that it was just a moment of entertainment. He also mentioned that he became a father at a very young age, in an early family context.

In addition to the charges related to the violation of modesty involving a minor, the accused is also charged with fraud through an electronic system. Investigations carried out by the judicial police, particularly the analysis of data extracted from his mobile phone, have uncovered alleged activities of cybercrime.

Allegations that the individual has formally contested before the Court.

At the conclusion of the discussions, the court decided to postpone the examination of the case to Tuesday, July 28, 2026. During this next hearing, the public prosecutor is expected to present its requisitions.