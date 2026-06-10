Benin: the president of BOAD, Serge Ekué, received in audience by Romuald Wadagni

President Romuald Wadagni received a delegation from the West African Development Bank at the Marina Palace led by its President, Serge Ekué. This meeting allowed the regional financial institution to reaffirm its commitment alongside Benin, in a context where the new government aims to accelerate structural investments and consolidate economic reforms.

The President of the Republic, Romuald Wadagni, received a delegation from the West African Development Bank at the Marina Palace. This meeting was an opportunity for the regional financial institution to reaffirm its commitment to support Benin in its development priorities.

The audience takes place in a context of renewed exchanges between the new Beninese authorities and regional financial partners. For Romuald Wadagni, former Minister of State for Economy and Finance, the support of the BOAD represents an important lever for continuing public investments, financing infrastructure, and implementing economic reforms.

The West African Development Bank is the common development financing institution for the member states of the West African Monetary Union. Created in 1973 and operational since 1976, it operates for the benefit of the eight UEMOA countries, including Benin, with the mission of promoting balanced development and regional economic integration.

A Strategic Regional Partner

The BOAD plays an important role in financing development projects in West Africa. It particularly supports transport infrastructure, energy, agriculture, food security, real estate, health, education, and private sector financing.

For Benin, this cooperation holds particular interest. The country has been pursuing an investment strategy in infrastructure, energy, roads, urban sanitation, agriculture, tourism, and economic transformation for several years. These sectors require significant resources and tailored technical support.

The presence of the BOAD alongside Benin thus enables the mobilization of medium and long-term financing for structural projects. It also helps enhance the country’s credibility with other financial partners, especially when projects are aligned with regional or community logic.

This audience at the Marina Palace thus appears as a signal of continuity. It shows that the regional institution intends to maintain its support to Benin at a time when the country is entering a new political phase with Romuald Wadagni leading the state.

Economic Priorities at the Heart of Discussions

Even though the details of the discussions have not been fully disclosed, the exchanges between the Beninese president and the BOAD delegation naturally align with the main development axes of the country. Benin seeks to consolidate its economic achievements, improve the living conditions of its population, and expedite the realization of infrastructure capable of sustaining growth.

The issue of financing is central. The government’s ambitions require continuous mobilization of resources, both internally and from technical and financial partners. In this context, the BOAD can play a direct support role, but also serve as a catalyst to attract additional financing for priority projects.

President Romuald Wadagni is particularly familiar with these mechanisms, having led the economic and financial policy of Benin for several years. His presidency could therefore facilitate a more technical dialogue with regional financial institutions, especially concerning the sustainability of debt, the quality of public investments, and the search for innovative financing.

Cooperation with the BOAD could also align with the social priorities announced by the new head of state, particularly in education, health, regional development, and reducing territorial inequalities.

Support Anticipated for Structural Projects

Within the UEMOA framework, the BOAD supports projects aimed at strengthening national economies while promoting regional integration. For Benin, several areas can benefit from this support.

Transport infrastructure is among the most strategic sectors. Benin, a coastal country and transit hub to the hinterland, needs roads, logistical corridors, and modern facilities to enhance its commercial position in the sub-region. Financing these infrastructures can have a direct impact on trade with Niger, Burkina Faso, Mali, and Nigeria.

Energy is another major challenge. Improving access to electricity, diversifying energy sources, and developing sustainable solutions remain essential for supporting industrialization and improving the living conditions of the population.

Agriculture and food security can also occupy an important place in cooperation with the BOAD. Benin seeks to strengthen its production capacities, improve local processing, and create more added value in agricultural sectors.

In addition to these priorities, housing, sanitation, education, health, and financing for small and medium-sized enterprises are key sectors where needs remain high and where regional financial partners can contribute to public action.