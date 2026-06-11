Benin: after the resignation of Paul Hounkpè, Garba Yaya to lead the FCBE

Following the official resignation of Paul Hounkpè, former National Executive Secretary and unsuccessful candidate in the presidential election of April 12, 2026, the leadership of the Force Cauris for an Emerging Benin (FCBE) has changed hands.

Through a letter made public on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, former minister Paul Hounkpè formally passed the baton to his deputy. Garba Yaya is now serving as the interim National Executive Secretary, taking the reins of a political party that has made a major strategic shift by officially joining the presidential movement built around President Romuald Wadagni.

The new head of the Cauris is a public figure with a particularly rich and versatile background. Before rising to the top of the party apparatus, Garba Yaya had distinguished himself as the official spokesperson for this party when it was still campaigning under the banner of the opposition.

A grassroots man and seasoned negotiator, he actively led his party’s delegations before the National Autonomous Electoral Commission (CENA) during the crucial phases of filing candidate applications for various national elections.

His experience in public management has also been shaped at the local level. Garba Yaya served as the mayor of the commune of Bembèrèkè, in the Borgou department, during the fourth term that began in May 2020. He led this municipality in Northern Benin until Wednesday, February 18, 2026, when he officially handed over the reins to his successor, Moussa Lafia Gorado.

This administrative expertise is bolstered by his intimate knowledge of electoral mechanisms, as he has previously served as a commissioner within the CENA to oversee voting operations.

Beyond his political and republican commitments, Garba Yaya enjoys strong recognition in the national associative and sports fields. He presided over the Beninese Petanque Federation for several years, a sport of boules for which he remains a historic figure, before handing over the leadership of the organization to Salim Bio Nigan.

Thus, an experienced and multifaceted leader is now piloting the transition of the FCBE. He has recently taken one of his first major political actions by issuing an official statement praising the regional diplomatic offensive as well as the first urgent social reforms introduced by the Wadagni government since its inauguration on May 24 last.