Super Cup of Europe: the nomination of Omar Artan praised by CAF

The appointment of Omar Artan for the upcoming UEFA Super Cup continues to generate significant reactions on the African scene. The president of CAF, Patrice Motsepe, sees it as a major recognition of the Somali referee’s talent and a source of pride for the entire continent.

The president of the African Football Confederation (CAF), Patrice Motsepe, praised the appointment of Somali referee Omar Artan to officiate at the upcoming UEFA Super Cup, describing this designation as a point of pride for Somalia and for the entire African continent. Recently selected to lead this prestigious European match between Paris Saint-Germain and Aston Villa, scheduled in Salzburg, Artan had previously been forced to withdraw from the FIFA World Cup 2026 after being turned away at his entry to the United States.

In a statement, the South African leader highlighted the journey and skill level of the Somali official, noting that his recent awards reflect the international recognition he enjoys. “Omar Artan has made Somalia and the entire African continent proud,” said Motsepe. “His title as African Referee of the Year 2025 awarded by CAF, along with his selection for the FIFA World Cup 2026, attest to his world-class talent and the respect he commands internationally.”

Patrice Motsepe also took the opportunity to thank the UEFA president, Aleksander Čeferin, for his role in this Super Cup appointment. “I am grateful to my friend Aleksander Čeferin for giving him the opportunity to officiate at the UEFA Super Cup 2026,” he added. “This is a great honor for Omar Artan and for African referees, and a wonderful example of how football unites Africa, Europe, and the world.” This nomination comes amid increasing recognition of the Somali referee, buoyed by widespread support following his misadventure during the World Cup, and confirms his growing status among the most respected officials on the continent.