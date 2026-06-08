2026 World Cup: Somali referee Omar Artan turned away upon arrival in the United States

Just a few days before the kickoff of the 2026 World Cup, an unexpected incident has disrupted the preparations of Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan. Selected by FIFA to officiate during the tournament, he was allegedly turned away upon his arrival in the United States.

Omar Abdulkadir Artan’s participation in the 2026 World Cup is now surrounded by uncertainties. According to several consistent reports, the Somali referee was prevented from entering U.S. territory upon his arrival at Miami International Airport. After being held by immigration services, the official was reportedly sent back to Istanbul on Monday, even though he was supposed to join the group of referees designated for the competition.

This issue arises just days before the start of the World Cup, jointly hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Omar Artan was among the African referees selected by FIFA to officiate during the tournament. The Somali embassy in Nairobi confirmed that it facilitated his travel by issuing a diplomatic passport. Despite this, his entry into the United States was reportedly not authorized.

Regarded as one of the best referees on the continent, Artan was honored at the 2025 CAF Awards in Rabat, receiving the title of African Referee of the Year. This episode raises many questions, particularly regarding his official status in a competition organized under FIFA’s auspices. Somalia is among the countries subject to certain travel restrictions imposed by U.S. authorities, although exceptions may exist for diplomats or individuals whose presence is deemed to be in the national interest. Currently, neither FIFA nor the Somali Football Federation has officially commented on this situation.



