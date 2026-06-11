CDM 2026: Deported from the United States, the Somali Omar Artan appointed to officiate PSG – Aston Villa in the European Super Cup

Denied entry to the United States while he was scheduled to officiate at the upcoming World Cup, Omar Artan received a triumphant welcome upon his return to Somalia. A strong show of support for the 34-year-old referee, whose reputation continues to grow on the international stage with his appointment to officiate the clash between PSG and Aston Villa in the Super Cup of Europe.

The fate of Omar Artan took an unexpected turn in recent days. Prevented from entering American territory while he was among the referees selected for the 2026 World Cup, the Somali official returned to his country with the massive support of his compatriots. Upon arriving in Mogadishu, the 34-year-old referee was welcomed as a hero. The popular enthusiasm carried over into the stands of a stadium in the capital, where fans gave him a long standing ovation before a national championship match. A heartfelt tribute to someone who has become one of the symbols of success in Somali football.

This wave of support comes in a particular context. Awarded the title of Best African Referee of the Year 2025 by the Confederation of African Football, Artan continues to see his profile rise on the international scene. Proof of this: UEFA has entrusted him with the officiating of the upcoming Super Cup of Europe. A prestigious appointment for a match that will see Paris Saint-Germain, recent winners of the Champions League, face Aston Villa, crowned in the Europa League. The match is set for August 12 in Salzburg. A way to turn an administrative setback into a new stage in a career that continues to expand.

🏆 Referee announced for 2026 #SuperCup!



We're pleased to share that Somali referee Omar Artan will officiate the highly anticipated match between PSG and Aston Villa in Salzburg. — UEFA (@UEFA) June 11, 2026





