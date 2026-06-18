South Africa: Kemi Seba’s bail application rejected

The incarceration of the president of the Urgences Panafricaniste NGO, Kemi Séba, continues. His request for bail has been rejected by the Pretoria court.

The South African justice system has rejected the bail application made on behalf of the three co-defendants involved in the case with activist Kemi Seba.

During the hearing held on Thursday, June 18, 2026, the court determined that the legal conditions for granting provisional release were not met. This decision thus keeps the individuals in detention, pending the continuation of the judicial proceedings related to their respective cases.

The denial of bail comes in a context marked by several ongoing procedural steps, including the examination of elements related to a potential extradition to Benin. A separate hearing has been scheduled for July 14, 2026, to address this extradition issue.

The firm stance of the South African judiciary on bail suggests that a thorough investigation is forthcoming, regarding both the reasons for detention and the future handling of the co-defendants’ legal matters. This judicial decision is particularly significant as it falls within a case of strong legal and diplomatic implications.