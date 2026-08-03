Benin: Police apprehends a suspect after a motorcycle theft in Houègbo

The Republican Police promptly responded to a case of theft of a vehicle that occurred in the commune of Toffo.

Alerted around 5 a.m. by a baker living in Houègbo about the theft of his Haojue 115 motorcycle, the local police officers immediately deployed a significant search operation on the ground.

Thanks to the strategic cordoning off of several areas and the launch of a targeted search in the Koudjinako neighborhood, in the Colli municipality, the operation quickly yielded results on Saturday, August 1, 2026.

The law enforcement officers arrested an individual suspected of being involved in the theft. Taken to the Houègbo police station, the suspect, originally from Sékou, confessed during his interrogation, admitting his direct involvement in the crime.

​Tracking a suspected accomplice

During his hearing, the accused also revealed the identity of a second individual involved in the theft. Already known to the police services, this suspected accomplice is now the subject of active searches by law enforcement to be apprehended and clarify each person’s exact responsibility in this case.