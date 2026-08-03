Togo: The private sector called upon to finance the new development plan

Togo wants to rely more on private capital to finance its economic transformation over the next fifteen years. The government gathered business organizations, companies, and donors in Lomé on Thursday, July 30, to define the private sector’s contribution to its Vision 2040 strategy.

This roadmap aims to double the gross domestic product per capita. It is designed to serve as a framework for public and private investments aimed at supporting the country’s long-term development.

The meeting comes as the stock of foreign investments in Togo increased by 27.3% in 2025. This development is presented by the authorities as a sign of the growing interest of investors in the Togolese economy.

Lomé now seeks to turn this interest into larger commitments that are better aligned with its national priorities. The private sector is called to participate in financing projects related to the country’s growth and economic transformation.

## Counterparties Still to be Defined

To further entice businesses, the state will need to clarify the conditions it intends to propose to investors. The expected counterparts from the private sector have not yet been detailed in the information communicated after the meeting.