Home Economy DRC: After new attacks by the ADF, civil society toughens its opposition.

DRC: After new attacks by the ADF, civil society toughens its opposition.

In the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo, civil society and human rights defenders from the Babila Babombi chiefdom in the Mambasa territory of Ituri have declared two days without activities starting Monday. This mobilization aims to protest against what local organizations denounce as the inaction of the authorities in the face of attacks attributed to the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels.

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Activities are suspended on Monday, August 3, and Tuesday, August 4, throughout the chiefdom. Residents are also called to observe a tax noncompliance movement, according to Muhindo Mamboro Peresi, coordinator of the New Congolese Civil Society of Babila Babombi. More than 190 civilians have been killed in this area, including 40 during the past week, according to figures cited by civil society. They assert that twelve attacks have been recorded in the span of a week in several localities of the chiefdom. Local organizations accuse the Congolese authorities of not taking the threat seriously enough. They also denounce the lack of logistical means for the army, believing that the forces deployed on the ground do not have the necessary vehicles for a swift intervention. ## Civil society denounces lack of resources

Civil society believes that the security of residents falls under the obligation of the state. They demand a more effective military response and appropriate means to prevent incursions and protect civilians.

The ADF, an armed group of Ugandan origin affiliated with the jihadist group Islamic State, are active in several territories in eastern DRC. Their attacks regularly target civilians, particularly in the provinces of Ituri and North Kivu.