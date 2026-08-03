August 1st: perfect communion between Prefect Laurent Zomaï and the dignitaries of Abomey

The celebration of the 66th anniversary of Benin’s independence in Abomey was marked by a strong communion between the prefect of Zou, Laurent Zomaï, and the crowned heads of the historic city. During the official ceremonies, cultural events, and the military parade, administrative authorities and guardians of tradition displayed their shared commitment to national memory and the unity of the country.

In Abomey, the celebration on August 1, 2026, took on a special dimension. In this city deeply linked to the history of Benin, the ceremonies brought together, in a shared patriotic fervor, the prefect of Zou, Laurent Zomaï, local elected officials, defense and security forces, crowned heads, and the populace. This joint mobilization gave the festivities the image of close cooperation between territorial administration and traditional authorities. Through their presence at the various events, the crowned heads accompanied the prefect in celebrating national sovereignty while reminding everyone of the importance of historical memory and traditions in building republican unity.

For two days, Abomey lived to the rhythm of the Independence Fair, the torchlight procession, Independence Night, the laying of wreaths, and the military and paramilitary parade. The official ceremonies began at the Monument to the Dead. The prefect of Zou, Laurent Zomaï, laid wreaths in honor of those who contributed to the independence of Benin and the defense of the Nation. Administrative, communal, military, and traditional authorities participated in this sequence dedicated to the duty of remembrance.

The events continued in Goho square with the military and paramilitary parade. The various units of the defense and security forces paraded before the authorities and the large gathering of people present for the occasion.

The ceremony was characterized by the successive passages of military and paramilitary bodies, in accordance with the protocol established for the celebration of the national holiday. The festivities concluded at the Goho sports stadium with a gala match between the staff of the Zou prefecture and that of the municipalities in the department.

Held in a friendly atmosphere, the sports event brought together agents of territorial administrations for a moment of relaxation after the various official and popular ceremonies organized in the city.