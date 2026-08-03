Market: RB Leipzig denies any agreement with Real Madrid for Yan Diomandé

While several reports indicated an imminent agreement between RB Leipzig and Real Madrid for Yan Diomande, the German club has denied any definitive conclusion of negotiations. The case of the Ivorian international remains open, but no significant progress has reportedly been made yet.

The Yan Diomande saga continues to fuel transfer market rumors. Announced as close to Real Madrid by several sources in recent days, the young Ivorian talent has not yet crossed the final hurdle before a possible move to the Spanish capital.

Marcel Schäfer, sports director of RB Leipzig, made a point to clarify the facts. When asked by Sky Sports Germany, the German official rejected reports of an agreement already concluded with the Merengues. “Some so-called transfer specialists claimed a few days ago that the deal was finalized or even assigned a ‘here we go’ to it. That is simply not the case. We are not there yet,” he stated.

Discussions Still Ongoing

This clarification confirms that negotiations between the two clubs have not yet come to a conclusion. While Real Madrid is closely monitoring the situation of Yan Diomande, no official announcement or decisive progress seems expected in the immediate future. According to the German press, discussions regarding the Ivorian defender are also separate from the Fisnik Asllani matter. The transfer of the striker from Hoffenheim is being handled separately by Leipzig, as the two players occupy different positions.

Having made a name for himself with his performances for the German club, Yan Diomande has established himself as one of the most closely followed young talents in Europe. His future is likely to remain a topic of conversation in the coming weeks, as Real Madrid continues to look for opportunities to strengthen its squad.