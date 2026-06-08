Kemi Seba: the Pretoria court postpones its decision on his bail application.

The South African justice system has postponed its decision regarding the bail application of activist Kemi Seba to June 18.

According to information from the hearing on Monday, June 8, 2026, the court deemed it necessary to take additional time before ruling on this request. The activist therefore remains in pre-trial detention pending this decision.

Furthermore, a separate hearing is scheduled for July 14. It will specifically address the examination of the extradition request for Kemi Seba to Benin, made by the Beninese authorities. This judicial step will be crucial for the continuation of the process, as it must establish whether the legal conditions for extradition are met under South African law and the applicable international conventions.

The pan-African activist Kemi Seba was arrested in South Africa for violating the law against illegal immigration. Following this arrest, the Beninese authorities issued two arrest warrants against the pan-Africanist.

After his arrest, Kemi Seba was placed in pre-trial detention. His lawyers filed a bail application.

The South African court decided to reserve its decision, postponing the deliberation to June 18.

At the same time, the South African justice system has scheduled a specific hearing for July 14, dedicated exclusively to examining the extradition request to Benin. This hearing will determine whether the legal and conventional conditions for extradition are met, in accordance with South African law and the country’s international commitments. The next hearings will be crucial for the continuation of the process.