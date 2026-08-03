Uganda is looking for a teacher training model in South Africa.

South-South educational cooperation is gaining ground in Africa. To improve the training of its teachers in classroom assessment, Uganda has chosen to draw inspiration from the experience of South Africa, a country facing similar educational realities.

Kampala aims to reform its teacher training and is looking for solutions suitable for the African context. Last week, 24 officials from the Ugandan Ministry of Education traveled to Pretoria as part of this initiative.

The delegation notably visited the Soshanguve campus. This step is intended to allow Ugandan officials to observe the approaches used in South Africa to prepare teachers to assess learning in the classroom.

Assessment is a central component of pedagogical practice, as it allows for measuring students’ achievements and identifying their difficulties. By turning to an African partner, Uganda aims to explore methods that could be adapted to its own educational system.

A cooperation based on African realities

The choice of South Africa reflects Uganda’s desire to prioritize regional expertise. Both countries operate in environments where their education systems must meet significant needs in teacher training and support.

The mission of the 24 officials is thus part of a logic of learning between Southern countries. It is intended to help Kampala better structure the training of its teachers and enhance their ability to use assessment as a tool for tracking students.

For Uganda, this initiative also aims to bridge the gap between theoretical training and the demands encountered in classrooms. The South African experience is examined as a source of inspiration rather than as a model to be replicated exactly.