Home Economy Nigeria: In Lagos, urban walks raise awareness about the disappearance of natural spaces.

Nigeria: In Lagos, urban walks raise awareness about the disappearance of natural spaces.

On Victoria Island, a coastal neighborhood in Lagos, trees and mangroves have almost entirely given way to buildings. In this Nigerian megacity of nearly 20 million inhabitants, the disappearance of wetlands heightens the risks of flooding and exposure to high temperatures.

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On a Saturday morning, about ten participants walked through the neighborhood under the guidance of Monai McCullough, an independent ecology researcher. This American specialist, who has been living in Nigeria for three years, organizes walks to showcase the vegetation that once covered this part of the city. Victoria Island was once bordered by a tropical forest and a mangrove. The latter served as a natural protection against the sea’s assaults before being gradually replaced by roads, residences, and office buildings.