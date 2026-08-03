Nigeria: In Lagos, urban walks raise awareness about the disappearance of natural spaces.
On Victoria Island, a coastal neighborhood in Lagos, trees and mangroves have almost entirely given way to buildings. In this Nigerian megacity of nearly 20 million inhabitants, the disappearance of wetlands heightens the risks of flooding and exposure to high temperatures.
On a Saturday morning, about ten participants walked through the neighborhood under the guidance of Monai McCullough, an independent ecology researcher. This American specialist, who has been living in Nigeria for three years, organizes walks to showcase the vegetation that once covered this part of the city.
Victoria Island was once bordered by a tropical forest and a mangrove. The latter served as a natural protection against the sea’s assaults before being gradually replaced by roads, residences, and office buildings.
## A more exposed cityFor Shola, a participant in the walk, this experience highlighted the role of plants in urban life. Some species filter water, resist fire, and provide shade, which are essential functions as the city continues to expand.Nevertheless, the Lagos State government is trying to enhance the greening of the city without compromising its urban development. Every year in July, the authorities distribute young plants to residents for free to encourage them to plant them.The disappearance of trees does not only result in worsening flooding. It also contributes to rising temperatures in a city where built surfaces and roadways take up an increasing amount of space.The walks organized by Monai McCullough aim to document the trees still present in Lagos and to equip residents with the knowledge needed to better preserve them. They also remind participants of the role played by former wetlands in protecting the coastline and regulating water.Preferred source on GoogleOn Google, choose verified news: add Bénin Web TV as a preferred source and keep Benin and Africa news close at hand.Set my preferred sources
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