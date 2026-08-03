South Africa: solar-storage gains ground against Eskom tariffs

In South Africa, the rise in electricity costs has increased companies’ interest in renewable energy. Solar power, combined with storage and wheeling, is becoming an increasingly sought-after solution to reduce dependence on the national grid.

SolarAfrica, MPower, and Fledge Capital plan to develop a solar plant with a capacity of 184 megawatts associated with 300 megawatt-hours of storage. The project is set to be implemented near eMalahleni in the Mpumalanga province, a region historically marked by coal-based electricity production.

Named Highveld Hybrid Energy, the project will combine a photovoltaic installation with batteries capable of storing some of the electricity produced. This configuration is expected to better align solar production with consumer needs, especially when sunlight decreases or demand increases.

The development of this plant is occurring in a context of increased pressure on South African businesses. The rising tariffs imposed by Eskom, the public electricity company, are pushing many private players to seek cheaper and more predictable sources of supply.

Wheeling Supports Private Projects

Wheeling allows a private producer to inject their electricity into the national grid so that it can be consumed by a client located elsewhere. The producer and the end user then enter into a commercial agreement, while the grid manager ensures the transport of electricity for a fee.

This mechanism broadens the possibilities for companies that wish to purchase renewable electricity without having to install solar panels on their sites. It also encourages the emergence of large-scale projects in regions with land resources and access to electrical infrastructure.

In the case of Highveld Hybrid Energy, the combination of solar production, storage, and wheeling is expected to provide renewable electricity with availability better suited to customer needs. It fits within the evolution of the South African market, where companies are looking to limit the impact of price increases and supply disruptions.

The choice of eMalahleni also has particular significance for the South African energy sector. The city is located in the heart of Mpumalanga, a province known for its coal plants, but which is now welcoming initiatives aimed at diversifying electricity production methods.

Diversification of the Electrical System

Resorting to solar and storage does not mean an immediate disappearance of coal plants, which still play a central role in the South African electrical system. However, it reflects the rise of private solutions intended to complement the network’s supply and respond to Eskom’s production constraints.

For companies, the ability to secure part of their supply is a major challenge. Solar production can reduce purchases of electricity from the grid, while batteries allow for the storage of energy produced during the day to be used when demand is higher.

The project led by SolarAfrica, MPower, and Fledge Capital illustrates the increasing strength of models combining decentralized production and direct contracts with consumers. Its development will depend in part on the establishment of the necessary infrastructures and the finalization of agreements related to electricity supply.

With a proposed solar capacity of 184 megawatts and 300 megawatt-hours of storage, Highveld Hybrid Energy is among the projects that could accompany the gradual transformation of the South African energy landscape. It reflects the growing interest of the private sector in renewable installations capable of meeting industrial needs while relying on the existing grid.