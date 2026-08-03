Ghana wants to raise the minimum age to run for president to 35 years.

The Ghanaian government has accepted the principle of lowering the minimum age required to run for the presidential election. The threshold would shift from 40 to 35 years. This change is among several constitutional reforms being considered, including a five-year term for the President and members of parliament.

Ghana could more broadly open access to the presidency. The government of President John Dramani Mahama has expressed support for lowering the minimum age for presidential candidates, which is currently set at 40 years.

The threshold proposed by the executive is 35 years. The Constitutional Review Commission had suggested reducing it to 30 years, but the government opted for a more limited reduction. This position was presented on July 30, 2026, by the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Dominic Ayine.

However, the reform has not yet come into effect. It will need to be translated into amendment bills, examined according to constitutional procedures, and then, for certain provisions, submitted for voter approval.

A five-year presidential term also under consideration

The government has also accepted the recommendation to extend the presidential term from four to five years. The term for members of parliament would also be extended to maintain alignment between the presidential and parliamentary cycles.

The Constitutional Review Commission believes that the current timeline leaves little time for governments to implement their policies. The first months of a term are generally dedicated to transition and appointments, while the last year is increasingly dominated by election preparations.

According to this analysis, a five-year term would give the executive more time to carry out reforms and implement its programs. However, the proposal does not challenge the limitation on the number of presidential terms. The commission did not recommend any possibility of a third term.

Chaired by Professor Henry Kwasi Prempeh, the Constitutional Review Commission was established in January 2025 by John Dramani Mahama. After eleven months of work and consultations, it submitted its final report to the Head of State on December 22, 2025. The document was then made public at the instruction of the presidency.

The government has also approved the proposal to hold the presidential election during the first week of November instead of December. The goal is to provide a longer interval between the election and the inauguration of the new president, set for January 7.

A new commission is to be formed to draft two bills concerning the proposed amendments. The texts should be ready by October 2026 ahead of the various parliamentary and constitutional processes.

The provision concerning the length of the presidential term is expected to be submitted to a national referendum in 2027. To be adopted, the reform must achieve participation from at least 40% of registered voters. At least 75% of the votes cast must also be in favor of the change.

The debate over the five-year term is already dividing Ghanaian opinion. Proponents argue that an additional year would support the continuity of public policies and the completion of government programs. Opponents, on the other hand, fear that it would weaken the ability of voters to quickly hold an ineffective government accountable.

Lowering the minimum age to 35 could, on its part, expand the number of citizens eligible for the presidency. However, it remains less ambitious than the original threshold of 30 years recommended by the Constitutional Review Commission.