Sierra Leone is relying on its students to strengthen its digital sovereignty.

While sub-Saharan Africa still lacks developers able to meet the needs of its digital economies, Sierra Leone aims to strengthen the technological training of its youth. The country considers digital sovereignty an important focus of its national training and professional integration policy.

The Sierra Leonean Ministry of Communication and Information Technology organized the first academic exhibition dedicated to Digital Public Goods in Freetown. This initiative showcased solutions developed by students from the country. According to an official statement released on Monday, July 27, eleven student projects were selected for review. They will be evaluated against a framework designed to measure their compliance with applicable standards for Digital Public Goods.

These solutions reflect the authorities’ desire to align educational institutions with national technological priorities. They also provide students a space to showcase their skills and innovation capabilities in a rapidly growing sector.

This approach is part of a regional context characterized by a growing demand for developers, engineers, and information technology specialists. Many African countries are seeking to reduce their reliance on skills and solutions developed abroad.

By emphasizing Digital Public Goods, Sierra Leone aims to encourage the design of tools that can meet collective needs. These solutions can specifically help improve access to digital services and support the modernization of administration and the economy. The exhibition held in Freetown also aims to give greater visibility to the work being done in educational institutions. It can facilitate exchanges between students, public institutions, and players in the technology sector.

For the authorities, training should not be limited to acquiring theoretical knowledge. It should also enable young people to develop concrete projects, assessed against recognized criteria, that could foster their integration into the digital economy.