Senegal: Romuald Wadagni received by Bassirou Diomaye Faye

On a friendship and working visit to Dakar, the Beninese president Romuald Wadagni was received this Tuesday by his Senegalese counterpart Bassirou Diomaye Faye. The two leaders exchanged views on strengthening cooperation between their countries as well as on economic, security, and political issues in the West African sub-region.

The president of the Republic of Benin, Romuald Wadagni, made a friendship and working visit to Senegal this Tuesday, June 9. Upon his arrival in Dakar, he was warmly welcomed at Léopold Sédar Senghor military airport by his Senegalese counterpart, Bassirou Diomaye Faye.

The two heads of state held an initial tête-à-tête meeting in the VIP lounge of the airport before continuing their discussions at the Palace of the Republic. According to official information, the talks focused on several topics of mutual interest, notably strengthening bilateral relations between Benin and Senegal, developing economic and financial cooperation, as well as addressing the security challenges faced by West Africa.

The two leaders also discussed issues related to sub-regional integration and the promotion of trade exchanges among the countries of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

This meeting reflects the desire of Cotonou and Dakar to strengthen their partnership in various strategic areas. The two countries have maintained cooperative relations for several years, characterized by regular exchanges on political, economic, and diplomatic issues.

Through this visit, Romuald Wadagni continues his efforts to build closer ties with several countries in the sub-region, in a context where West African states are seeking to enhance their cooperation in the face of common challenges related to security, economic development, and regional integration.

Discussions between the Beninese and Senegalese presidents should thus contribute to giving a new impetus to relations between Dakar and Cotonou, for the benefit of the populations of both countries.