Security in Parakou: five robbers caught in the act with a handmade weapon in the Alaga neighborhood.

An operational detachment of the Republican Police has put an end to the criminal activities of a group of wrongdoers in the Koburu city.

On the night of Friday, June 5 to Saturday, June 6, 2026, five individuals were apprehended in Parakou as they had just assaulted a citizen to steal his motorcycle in the Alaga neighborhood, located in the first district of the municipality.

According to details reported by the local station Fraternité FM, the intervention was effectively orchestrated by the commissioner of the first district of Parakou and his team.

Immediately after committing their crime, the alleged robbers were located, surrounded, and then neutralized. This operation was made possible thanks to the vigilance and responsiveness of the law enforcement officers engaged in nighttime mobile patrols, a reinforced measure to secure people and property.

During the body search and routine checks at the time of their arrest, the police officers discovered and seized a handmade firearm that the criminals used to intimidate their victims.

The five suspects were immediately taken to the station and placed in custody. They will be presented to the public prosecutor in the coming days for further proceedings.