2026 World Cup: Haaland’s Norway face Kane’s England in Miami quarter-final

Norway and England meet in a high-stakes 2026 World Cup quarter-final in Miami, with Erling Haaland and Harry Kane leading their teams’ attacks.

Norway face England on July 11, 2026, at 22:00 GMT+1 at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium in a 2026 World Cup quarter-final. The knockout match pits two ambitious teams against each other with a place in the semi-finals at stake.

Norway booked their place in the quarter-finals by beating Brazil 2-1 in the last 16, thanks in particular to a brace from Erling Haaland. The striker is the main attacking threat, having scored seven goals in the tournament. England, meanwhile, eliminated Mexico 3-2 despite a second-half sending-off. Captain Harry Kane has also confirmed his fine form with six goals to his name, a record for an English player in the finals.

Norway finished second in their group with two wins and one defeat, displaying an attack-minded style but also occasional defensive vulnerability. Ståle Solbakken’s team relies on attacking football and Haaland’s ability to make the difference. England, managed by Thomas Tuchel, have shown a solid team structure and notable resilience since the start of the competition.

This quarter-final is the first decisive turning point of the tournament. A place in the last four and the chance to dream of winning the World Cup are at stake. The showdown between Haaland and Kane symbolises the battle between two styles and two strong ambitions.

Norway in focus

Norway rely on an attacking system centred around Erling Haaland, the main architect of their success against Brazil. Under Ståle Solbakken, the team uses an attack-minded 4-3-3 formation, with intense pressing and a desire to create chances quickly. Players such as Martin Ødegaard provide creativity in midfield, while Jens Petter Hauge supports attacks down the wings.

While their attack has shone, Norway must nevertheless strengthen their defensive solidity, having conceded seven goals in the group stage and two against Brazil. The cohesion between the centre-backs and full-backs will be crucial against England’s attacking setup.

England in focus

England play under Thomas Tuchel with a 3-4-3 tactical structure that allows them to exploit the wings and defend solidly. The manager has had to deal with the suspension of Jarell Quansah, who was sent off in the last 16, temporarily weakening the defence.

Harry Kane is the undisputed attacking leader, capable of scoring from every position. Alongside him, players such as Phil Foden and Trent Alexander-Arnold contribute to building and shaping the team’s play. England’s ability to control the tempo and contain Haaland’s impact will make the difference.

Norway Upcoming 22:00 Hard Rock Stadium England England

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