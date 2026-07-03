Godomey Store: a shop dealing in prohibited products dismantled by the police, seven arrests.

The elements of the 13th arrondissement police station in Cotonou carried out a successful operation on Wednesday, July 1, 2026, in the Godomey Magasin neighborhood.

This targeted raid by law enforcement resulted in the complete dismantling of a business specializing in the illegal sale of prohibited products. According to data gathered by the police, the official owner of this shop is already in custody for other reasons, and the daily management of the establishment had been taken over by his own child.

The police intervention led to the direct apprehension of seven individuals who were present at the scene at the time of the incident. A search and thorough examination of the premises allowed investigators to discover and seize significant quantities of fraudulent goods and narcotics.

Among the seized products were numerous packages of smuggled cigarettes from various brands, carefully packaged Indian hemp balls for resale, as well as a substantial lot of packaging specifically intended for the preparation and rationing of these illegal substances.

Following this seizure, the seven apprehended individuals were immediately placed in police custody at the station for the purposes of the regulatory investigation. They will be presented in the coming days to the public prosecutor near the Court of First Instance of Cotonou, where they will have to answer for the charges of possession and trafficking of prohibited products.