Road safety in Benin: the Minister of the Interior slams his fist on the table and announces increased police checks.

Through a broadcasted radio and television statement released this Friday, July 10, 2026, the minister delegated to the president of the Republic, in charge of the Interior and Public Security, firmly reminded road users of the strict obligation to drive on the right.

Despite the existing laws, the ministerial authority laments the uncivil behavior of many vehicle drivers who insist on driving on the left, disregarding fundamental rules. This recurring phenomenon seriously disrupts the smooth flow of road traffic and exposes all users to increased risks of major accidents.

Given the seriousness of the situation, the ministry reminds that driving must take place on the right side of the road. The traffic code only provides for a few clearly defined legal exceptions, namely situations of overtaking, the necessity to maneuver around an obstacle, a regular change of direction, or a clear directive from traffic signs and police officers.

The minister therefore urges all citizens to show civic responsibility by strictly adhering to these prescriptions to ensure safer and smoother roads for everyone.

Zero tolerance: police services on high alert

To enforce this directive, the authorities are stepping up their efforts. The police services have received firm instructions to promptly organize enhanced controls throughout the national territory.

The stated objective is clear: to track and severely penalize any violator caught red-handed driving on the left.

The interior ministry’s statement reminds that road safety is everyone’s responsibility, and driving on the right is the simplest action to protect one’s own life as well as that of others.