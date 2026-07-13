Benin: the reasons for Boni Yayi’s turnaround on the Senate

Opposed to the creation of the Senate during the constitutional revision, former president Boni Yayi is now set to sit in the new institution. According to the vice president of the party Les Démocrates, Eugène Azatassou, this change in position is explained by the Senate’s now constitutional nature and the status of the former head of state as a member by right.

Boni Yayi is finally expected to take his place in the Senate. This information was confirmed by Eugène Azatassou, vice president of the party Les Démocrates, during his appearance on the show “Info-Hebdo” broadcast on Saturday on Esae TV.

For the opposition leader, the former president’s decision to sit does not reflect an abandonment of his beliefs. It stems primarily from the enactment of the new Constitution, which makes former presidents of the Republic, the National Assembly, and the Constitutional Court members by right of the Senate.

“I shared the same viewpoint as President Boni Yayi, who expressed his disagreement with the establishment of this institution,” Eugène Azatassou recalled. “Now that the institution has been established, it has become a part of the Republic,” he added.

According to him, once the Senate is enshrined in the Constitution, its members by right cannot shy away from this responsibility. “As soon as it is a part of the Republic, I believe there is no reason for President Boni Yayi, being a member by right, not to sit,” he asserted.

This explanation marks a shift from Boni Yayi’s previous statements, as he had publicly opposed the creation of the Senate, arguing that this institution represented an additional burden on public finances and did not address the country’s priorities.

Eugène Azatassou’s comments come just weeks ahead of the installation of the new upper chamber of Parliament. The inaugural session is scheduled for July 30 at the Palace of Governors in Porto-Novo, initiated by the oldest member, former President Nicéphore Soglo. Boni Yayi’s presence at this first meeting is now expected with particular attention.

The Senate was established by the constitutional revision adopted in November 2025 and enacted on December 17, 2025, which introduced a second chamber within the Beninese Parliament, composed of at least 25 members (members by right and appointed individuals). As for the remuneration of senators, it remains unknown to this day. The Constitution delegates its setting to a decree issued by the Council of Ministers, a document that the government has yet to publish.