Benin: identified in a video, a man faces two years in prison for promoting a crime against state security.

The Court of Repression of Economic and Terrorism Offenses (CRIET) focused on the case of a man prosecuted for “apology for a crime against state security” on Monday, July 13, 2026.

The public prosecutor requested a two-year prison sentence and a fine of 500,000 CFA francs against the accused.

The origin of this case dates back to December 7, 2025. On that day, in the Zongo neighborhood of Cotonou, protesters were filmed in a video widely shared on social media while chanting slogans glorifying the authors of a coup attempt.

The suspect, identified in the footage, was apprehended by law enforcement on January 28, 2026.

The defense pleads the effect of the crowd and the survival reflex

On the stand, the accused firmly pleaded not guilty, denying the facts alleged against him. His lawyer, Me Claire Lise Henry, pleaded for the outright acquittal of her client, or alternatively, for an acquittal on the grounds of reasonable doubt, arguing that the essential elements of the offense were lacking.

According to the defense’s version, the accused was not among the original protesters and found himself at the center of the gathering by pure chance. Ignoring the political context of the crowd, he was led by a simple “group effect.”

In his defense, he stated that although he repeated the slogans shouted around him, it was not out of political conviction but purely a survival reflex to avoid being targeted by the angry crowd.

The verdict expected for the October return

This line of defense did not convince the public prosecutor. Considering that the offense of apology for a crime against state security was indeed established, the prosecution maintained its requests, calling for a firm conviction.

The CRIET judge has put the case under deliberation. The final verdict and the Court’s decision are expected on October 19.