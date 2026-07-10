Benin: the Céna temporarily abolished

The Beninese National Assembly adopted, on Friday, July 10, a law temporarily abolishing the National Autonomous Electoral Commission (Céna). This decision is motivated by the absence of electoral deadlines until 2031, following the alignment of political terms to seven years.

No political elections to organize before 2031, but a term that is about to end in a few days. It is in this context that the Beninese deputies adopted, on Friday, July 10, law no. 2026-14 temporarily abolishing the National Autonomous Electoral Commission (Céna).

The text, initiated by deputy Augustin Ahouanvoebla, was adopted unanimously. It repeals the provisions of the Electoral Code governing the Céna, which until now has been composed of the Electoral Council and the General Directorate of Elections (DGE).

The law was adopted during a plenary session chaired by the President of the National Assembly, Joseph Djogbénou, in the presence of the Minister of Justice and Legislation, Yvon Détchénou, representing the government.

This decision comes as the non-renewable five-year term of the current members of the institution expires on July 14. Since the reform of the electoral calendar, the terms of the President of the Republic, deputies, and municipal councilors have been aligned to a duration of seven years. The next general elections are therefore not expected until 2031.

For the authors of the bill, maintaining an Electoral Commission during this period, without any elections to organize, does not justify public spending. They advocate instead for a reorganization of the institution before it is reinstated.

The law provides for a reflection on the restructuring and new configuration of the Céna. In the meantime, a decree taken in the Council of Ministers will determine the modalities for preserving the institution’s assets as well as the liquidation of its commitments. Its staff will, for their part, be made available to the public administration.