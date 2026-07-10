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2026 World Cup: a setback for England before the clash against Norway

Sent off against Mexico in the Round of 16, Jarrell Quansah has received a two-match suspension from FIFA. The English defender will miss the quarter-final against Norway and a potential semi-final.

Romaric Déguénon
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Jude Bellingham wearing the England national team jersey during a match.
Jude Bellingham avec le maillot de l'Angleterre @AFP
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England will have to manage without Jarrell Quansah for their 2026 World Cup quarter-final against Norway, scheduled for this Saturday. FIFA has confirmed a two-match suspension for the Three Lions defender following his dismissal against Mexico. Quansah received a straight red card during England’s victory (3-2) last Sunday for a tackle deemed dangerous on Jesus Gallardo in the second half.

The English Football Association considered contesting this sanction, especially after FIFA decided to overturn the one-match suspension given to American forward Folarin Balogun. However, the governing body of world football ultimately upheld its decision. Classified as a serious foul, Quansah’s intervention resulted in a two-match suspension, which is one match more than the automatic sanction following a straight red card.

The England defender will therefore be absent against Norway in the quarter-finals and would also miss a potential semi-final against Argentina or Switzerland, scheduled for July 15, if the Three Lions qualify. In a statement released on Thursday, FIFA clarified that its Disciplinary Committee had imposed a two-match suspension on the English player for violating Article 14 of FIFA’s Disciplinary Code. The organization added that this suspension would be served during England’s upcoming matches in the 2026 World Cup, in accordance with Article 69 of its Disciplinary Code.

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