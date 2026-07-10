National Assembly: the files under review this Friday

The deputies of the 10th legislature of the National Assembly of Benin are meeting in plenary session this Friday, July 10, 2026, at the Palace of Governors in Porto-Novo.

This important parliamentary session is marked by the examination of several texts concerning institutional reforms, the financing of major public projects, as well as the rules governing the national electoral framework.

Among the main items on the agenda for this session, the parliamentarians are considering a bill amending Article 94 of the law of July 26, 2024, related to the creation of national orders of Benin. At the same time, the elected representatives are also examining a proposed law to amend the organic law on the Economic and Social Council, an institution whose texts were already revised in March 2026.

The economic and cultural aspect of the plenary is dedicated to the study of the decree authorizing the ratification of the credit agreement signed on June 24, 2025, between the Republic of Benin and the French Development Agency (AFD). This funding is strategically aimed at supporting the realization and completion of the Contemporary Art Museum project in Cotonou.

The Electoral Code at the Heart of Parliamentary Debates

The centerpiece of this meeting concerns the legislative framework governing elections. The deputies are called to discuss a proposed law aimed at repealing the provisions of Title II of Book One of the Electoral Code, in its amended version from 2024.

According to reliable sources, the examination of this repeal proposal for Title II of the first book of the current electoral code is drawing all attention. Some foresee repercussions on the body responsible for organizing elections.