“Nicki Minaj is so attractive,” Donald Trump at an event at the White House.

At a lunch held at the White House, Donald Trump heaped praise on Nicki Minaj, commending her talent and public support. The rapper then enthusiastically reacted on social media.

U.S. President Donald Trump praised rapper Nicki Minaj during a lunch held on Monday in the rose garden at the White House. In a video widely shared on social media, the American president introduced the artist to the guests, highlighting her talent, public support, and fame, before giving her a more personal compliment. “We also welcome a respected and incredibly attractive woman. She’s a tremendous friend, an exceptional person, respected by all, and she has real talent: Nicki Minaj,” said Donald Trump, adding that she was “so attractive.”

The rapper quickly reacted on her X account by sharing several photos from the event. “Wow! #WhiteHouseBarbie with her all-time favorite president!” she wrote. According to the Daily Post, Nicki Minaj had previously shown her support for Donald Trump at an event held in Washington a few months ago. On that occasion, she presented herself as “probably the president’s biggest fan,” claiming she didn’t care about the criticism stemming from her stance.



