Zambia: a military helicopter crashes with the vice president on board

A military helicopter transporting Zambian Vice President Dr. Mutale Nalumango crashed on Thursday, July 9, shortly after taking off in Nakonde, in the northeast of the country. The eight people on board emerged unscathed.

A Zambian army helicopter crashed on Thursday, July 9, shortly after takeoff in Nakonde, in Muchinga Province, near the Tanzanian border. The aircraft was carrying Vice President Mutale Nalumango, who was on an official visit to the region.

According to Cabinet Secretary Patrick Kangwa, the accident occurred at the very moment of takeoff. Describing the scene, Mutale Nalumango said, “After takeoff, I don’t know if it lasted a minute or two… and then we came back down.” The aircraft was seriously damaged in the fall.

The incident happened following a public gathering held by the Vice President in Nakonde as part of a campaign tour ahead of the general elections on August 13. She was next scheduled to visit the neighboring district of Isoka.

Security forces cordoned off the crash site to facilitate initial investigations. Authorities announced the opening of a technical inquiry to determine the exact circumstances of the accident. So far, no cause has been officially proposed.

Despite the seriousness of the incident, the eight people on board (the Vice President, her team, and the crew) emerged unscathed and were safely evacuated by rescue teams. As a precaution, Mutale Nalumango was taken to a nearby health facility for a routine medical examination before being allowed to resume her activities.

The government praised the professionalism of the crew and the responsiveness of the rescue teams and the residents of Nakonde, stating that she would continue with her official program.