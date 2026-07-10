Benin: The Céna determines the appointment of village and urban neighborhood chiefs.

The National Autonomous Electoral Commission has finalized the allocation of localities in which the Progressive Union for Renewal and the Republican Bloc can designate village or neighborhood leaders. However, one locality in Aplahoué is still awaiting a supplementary decision.

The establishment of local authorities is moving forward in Benin. The National Autonomous Electoral Commission (Céna) has set the list of villages and neighborhoods where the Progressive Union for Renewal (UP-R) and the Republican Bloc (BR) are authorized to appoint leaders based on the results of the 2026 communal elections.

The decision was made following the Electoral Council session on July 8, 2026. It is based on Article 201 of the Electoral Code, which regulates the mechanism for appointing village and neighborhood leaders. According to this provision, the party that comes first in a locality has the right to propose the village or neighborhood leader before the official nomination by the competent authority.

The annexes to the decision outline the localities affected, broken down by department, municipality, district, and village or neighborhood. The UP for Renewal is authorized to designate local officials in the localities listed in Annex I. The Republican Bloc has the same right in the localities mentioned in Annex II.

Agbotavou Temporarily Excluded from Allocation

However, one locality remains in limbo. This is Agbotavou, in the Atomey district of Aplahoué municipality. For this village, the Céna has yet to determine which party is authorized to appoint the village leader.

This situation is linked to a ruling made on February 19, 2026, by the Supreme Court. According to reports, the high court reinstated seventeen ballots that had initially been declared invalid in relation to the communal election disputes. Among these votes, eleven are attributed to the UP for Renewal and six to the Republican Bloc.

However, the Céna indicates that it cannot yet establish the exact geographical impact of these ballots on the various polling stations. This uncertainty prevents a precise determination of the leading party in Agbotavou. Therefore, an amending decision should be made once the exact allocation of these votes is established.

The Céna’s decision will be communicated to the two concerned parties, the minister in charge of Decentralization and Local Governance, as well as to the prefects of the relevant departments. Its publication in the Official Journal is also planned to give it full administrative force.