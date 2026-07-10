Local development: Prefect Milohin kicks off his first tour of 2026 in Mono.

The prefect of the Mono department, Dêdêgnon Bienvenu Milohin, is preparing to engage with local realities.

He will begin his first tour of the year on Monday, July 13, 2026, traveling through the 6 municipalities in his department, starting with the locality of Athiémé.

This supervisory mission, which will conclude on Friday, July 17, 2026, in Comé, aligns directly with the provisions of Article 281 of the Territorial Administration Code in the Republic of Benin.

The initiative aims to provide a direct platform for local actors to engage openly with the prefectural authority regarding the major challenges in their territory and to collaboratively devise appropriate solutions for the harmonious development of the department.

The mobilization of local resources at the heart of discussions

For this series of meetings, discussions with municipal councils and local stakeholders will revolve around two major strategic axes for local economic growth:

The evaluation of financial health : A detailed and rigorous report will be prepared on the fiscal and non-fiscal revenues collected during the first half of 2026.

: A detailed and rigorous report will be prepared on the fiscal and non-fiscal revenues collected during the first half of 2026. Comparative and prospective analysis: These results will be put into perspective and compared to those from the first half of 2025 to assess growth dynamics.

This approach will also allow for a close examination of the bottlenecks and challenges faced by local administrations, while identifying new areas for improvement to optimize the mobilization of resources specific to the municipalities.