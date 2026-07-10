David and Jonathan discuss their finances 40 years after their success.

Forty years after placing their song “Are you coming for the holidays?”Buzz TV

during the RFM Party 80 tour, where the two artists shared an honest account of their abrupt entry into fame, the material and psychological consequences of this immediate success, and the financial choices made at that time. Their testimony sheds light on the reality of intense media exposure in a television landscape that was then focused on just four channels.

The memories recounted blend surprise and clarity: the money that arrived “overnight,” the consistent recognition on the street, and the challenge for two teenagers to grasp these upheavals. The two singers say they were overwhelmed by fame and income, without adequate preparation or reference points to handle this new reality.

From teenage passion to managing early fame

David reflects on their primary motivation: a passion for music. “We lived passionately. Passionately because we weren’t doing things just to do them. We lived our passion,” he confides, reminding that success was not a planned goal but the culmination of personal commitment.

Jonathan describes the speed of the phenomenon: “It was a tidal wave. The money, the notoriety overnight, it wasn’t at all easy to manage because no child is prepared. We were only 18 at the time… No teenager is prepared to make a lot of money, to become famous.” He also highlights that the media impact was amplified by the limited television options at the time — “there were only four TV channels, so we were seen everywhere” — which intensified the phenomenon of public recognition.

The duo admits to having experienced excessive spending. Jonathan acknowledges: “We went off the deep end, because we thought we were going to earn this for our whole lives. Which is a big problem. You don’t think about it stopping.” Impulsive purchases and a lack of long-term perspective characterized this period when financial management was not a priority.

However, Jonathan recounts a financial decision he considers lifesaving: the immediate purchase of an apartment. “On the other hand, I bought an apartment right away, and thank goodness I did because otherwise, I think I would have nothing left!” he confides with a smile. This choice allowed him to maintain some sense of financial security, while other artists of the same generation saw their situations compromised at the end of their fame.