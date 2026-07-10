“It’s not the best French team,” Mbappé tempers the praise.

Author of a goal in the victory against Morocco (2-0) in the quarter-finals of the 2026 World Cup, Kylian Mbappé refused to label this generation as the best French team he has known. The captain of the Blues believes that only a world title will allow him to affirm it.

Kylian Mbappé prefers to remain cautious. Despite France’s qualification for the semi-finals of the 2026 World Cup thanks to their success against Morocco (2-0), the captain of the Blues refuses to consider this team as the best he has played with. Scorer in the match, the 27-year-old forward, world champion in 2018 and finalist in 2022, reminded that the value of a team is primarily measured by its achievements.

While the Blues are among the main favorites for the title, Mbappé believes it’s still too early to compare this generation to previous ones. “This is not the strongest French team, but it is the one with the greatest potential,” the French captain said after the match. He added: “I have always said that the best teams are those that win.” France must now confirm its status in the semi-final, where it will face the winner of the quarter-final between Belgium and Spain, with the aim of getting closer to a second world title in three editions.