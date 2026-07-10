Audrey Fleurot clarifies her role in the film with Pierre Niney.

Audrey Fleurot announces an unexpected reinterpretation of Alexandre Dumas’ novel with the mini-series The Countess of Monte-Cristo, centered on a perspective focusing on Mercedes, the fiancée of Edmond Dantès. In an interview with Télé-Loisirs, the actress specifies that the project, developed for TF1, was launched before the release of the film starring Pierre Niney and promises to unveil new locations and moments from the classic tale, including Rome, Turkey, and rarely shown sequences on screen.

Currently starring in the film Les Parfait(s): Family Scams and engaged in other projects—particularly filming the mini-series Gold Diggers for TF1—Audrey Fleurot is receiving a slew of offers. In her interview, she wants to clearly dissociate this television adaptation from the recent success of the cinema version of The Count of Monte Cristo, reminding that the series was not conceived as a reaction to the feature film.

The actress emphasizes the need for a legitimate narrative angle: “I didn’t want to feminize just for the sake of feminizing. It was necessary to find the angle to legitimize the idea,” she explains to Télé-Loisirs. The chosen approach involves a shift in perspective, telling the story from Mercedes’ point of view, an essential character in the novel and Edmond Dantès’ fiancée, the hero of Alexandre Dumas’s work.

An Unprecedented Perspective and Expanded Settings

The mini-series aims to be an adaptation that deviates from traditional patterns: instead of simply offering a gendered variation, the creative team explores sequences and locations that previous adaptations have rarely, if ever, addressed. Audrey Fleurot notes that by recounting the story through the eyes of Mercedes, the narrative takes “a step aside” that allows for the exploration of “many moments never adapted to screen.”

Traditional adaptations of The Count of Monte Cristo have often centered the action between Marseille and Paris; the new production broadens the geographical scope to include Rome and countries like Turkey. “There’s a bit of Arabian Nights in it,” the actress indicates, referring to a more romantic dimension and an embraced love for exploration.

Audrey Fleurot further clarifies that the proposal did not arise after the success of the film with Pierre Niney: “When TF1 suggested it to me, the film with Pierre Niney hadn’t come out yet, and that’s a good thing because I think it would have surely been inhibiting,” she reminds Télé-Loisirs, confirming the independence of the development timeline between the two projects.

The artistic approach combines the search for an original narrative angle with a visual epic ambition, revolving around adventure, romance, and new locations for this classic tale.

The mini-series The Countess of Monte-Cristo is being developed for TF1, and its preparation is currently underway.