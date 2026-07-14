Restitution of cultural property: Yassine Latoundji sets up the national scientific committee in Cotonou

The Minister of Culture, Arts, and Heritage, Yassine Latoundji, officially inaugurated the National Scientific Committee for the Restitution of Cultural Assets this Tuesday, July 14, 2026, in Cotonou.

This strategic body will be tasked with leading the scientific and technical efforts aimed at bringing back 35 new cultural assets and archival funds currently held in France.

This new working group inherits a historic and highly technical responsibility. The appointed experts must actively work towards the return of thirty-five (35) cultural assets claimed by Benin from France while also including historical archives held in French public collections.

To successfully carry out this extensive project, the Scientific Committee will prioritize the development of its operational roadmap. It will also be responsible for rigorously consolidating the national claim dossier and assisting in the establishment of the Franco-Beninese joint scientific commission.

Its work will serve as a decision-making foundation by providing informed opinions to guide the future political and diplomatic steps in the restitution process.

An Expanded Scientific Ambition for the Flourishing of Heritage

Beyond the mere physical negotiation for the return of artworks, the vision for this committee is much broader. During his inaugural speech, Minister Yassine Latoundji emphasized the pivotal role these experts must play in the country’s overall cultural policy.

The Committee is thus encouraged to fully engage in extensive reflection on key themes such as the smooth circulation of cultural assets, the continuous enrichment of national collections, the development of specialized scientific research, and the sustainable valorization strategies for Beninese heritage on an international scale.