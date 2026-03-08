Benin: Jean-Michel Abimbola takes stock of the MTCA and passes the baton

At the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Arts, the transition took place under the sign of assessment and continuity. On the occasion of the handover ceremony, the outgoing minister Jean-Michel Abimbola looked back on the main achievements recorded during his time at the head of the department before formally handing over his responsibilities to his successor.

La suite après la publicité

In his speech, Jean-Michel Abimbola highlighted several initiatives undertaken to strengthen Benin’s tourist appeal and to showcase the national cultural heritage. During his term, the ministry notably pursued projects to develop tourism infrastructure and actions aimed at promoting the country’s historical and cultural sites.

The outgoing minister also spoke of the efforts made to support players in the artistic and cultural sector. Several programs were rolled out to encourage creation, support professionals, and improve the visibility of Beninese cultural productions on national and international stages.

Jean-Michel Abimbola expressed his gratitude to the ministry’s staff and all partners who contributed to the implementation of these various actions. He also wished his successor every success in continuing the projects undertaken within the department.

Taking the floor in turn, Minister Assouman praised the work accomplished by her predecessor. He stated his intention to build on the continuity of the initiatives launched while bringing a new dynamic to public policies related to tourism, culture and the arts.

This handover thus marks a new stage for the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Arts, which is called to continue the reforms undertaken in order to make these sectors important levers of economic development and Benin’s cultural influence.