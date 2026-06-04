Real Madrid: Florentino Pérez shuts the door on the departure of Mbappé, Vinicius, and Bellingham.

Just a few days before the presidential election at Real Madrid, Florentino Pérez wanted to send a strong message to the supporters. The outgoing president assured that Kylian Mbappé, Vinicius Junior, and Jude Bellingham will remain at the club, despite the many speculations surrounding the future of several key players in the Madrid squad.

The president of Real Madrid, Florentino Pérez, assured that Kylian Mbappé, Vinicius Junior, and Jude Bellingham will still wear the merengue jersey next season. In an interview with the media on Wednesday night, the Madrid leader wanted to put an end to the speculations regarding the future of his three stars, just days before the presidential election against Enrique Riquelme. “Kylian Mbappé, Jude Bellingham, and Vinicius Jr will stay at Real Madrid ,” Pérez stated firmly. “These are players that all the biggest clubs in the world dream of having in their squads ,” he added.

These statements come in a particular context for the Casa Blanca. After two consecutive seasons without winning a major trophy, the club has called for presidential elections, during which Florentino Pérez will try to keep his position at the head of Real Madrid.





