Belgium parts ways with Rudi Garcia.

After 18 months at the helm of the Red Devils, Rudi Garcia is leaving the Belgian national team. The French coach departs with a positive record, marked by a qualification for the quarterfinals of the 2026 World Cup.

Rudi Garcia and Belgium are done. Appointed head coach in February 2025 to replace Domenico Tedesco, the French coach will not extend his contract with the Belgian Federation, which was due to expire after the 2026 World Cup. Arriving during a transitional period for the Red Devils, Garcia managed to stabilize a team in full reconstruction. Under his leadership, Belgium returned to League A of the Nations League and qualified for the World Cup.

In the world tournament, the Belgians reached the quarterfinals after eliminating Senegal and the United States. Their journey ended against Spain, the future world champions. Belgium, however, made history in this competition by becoming the only team to score a goal against La Roja, thanks to Charles De Ketelaere. Despite these encouraging results, both parties decided not to continue their collaboration. Rudi Garcia left his position with a sense of duty accomplished, thanking his players, his managers, and the Belgian supporters.

“I leave Belgium in League A of the UEFA Nations League and among the top eight teams in the world,” said the French coach, who believes he has contributed to launching a new dynamic within the national team. Sports director Vincent Mannaert also praised his time at the helm of the Red Devils. According to him, Garcia played an important role in revitalizing the team after a difficult period, particularly by restoring group cohesion. The Belgian Federation is now preparing for a new cycle and must quickly appoint a new head coach to continue the generational transition. For his part, Rudi Garcia will now turn to a new challenge after a successful international experience.