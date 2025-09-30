Poultry reform: Patrice Talon appoints the SDFA’s statutory auditors

Benin’s poultry sector reform takes a new step forward with the oversight mechanism of the Société de Développement des Fermes Avicoles S.A. (SDFA).

Through decree no. 2025-539, President Patrice Talon appointed the statutory auditors of the Société de Développement des Fermes Avicoles S.A. (SDFA), a public instrument launched to modernize a sector considered crucial for national food security.

The presidential decree assigns the mandate of principal statutory auditor to the firm CDM Consultants, represented by certified accountant Migan D. Christian, and that of alternate to the firm SUTISUA, represented by David Orou Bata.

The duration of this mandate is set at two financial years (2025-2026). This appointment aims to provide the company with financial oversight mechanisms from its early years of existence, in order to ensure transparency and rigor in management.

A tool in the service of food sovereignty

Created on July 2, 2025, with its statutes approved by the Council of Ministers, SDFA is set to play a structuring role.

Its missions cover support for producers, the improvement of infrastructure and the securing of poultry value chains. In a country still largely dependent on poultry imports, this initiative is part of the government’s intent to reduce food vulnerability and strengthen local production.

By entrusting control tasks to audit firms very early on, the executive shows its intention to anchor SDFA in exemplary governance. Beyond a mere administrative formality, the measure reflects a clear direction: to make the poultry sector a pillar of the national food sovereignty strategy and a potential driver of wealth creation and jobs.