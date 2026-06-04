Citizen budget governance: Benin makes headway in 10 years according to the results of the Open Budget Survey.

Benin confirms its rise in power regarding public finance governance. According to the results of the Open Budget Survey (OBS), reported by several media outlets including Peace FM, the country ranks first in Africa and second globally in terms of citizen budget governance.

This international ranking acknowledges the reforms undertaken over several years to strengthen budget transparency and enhance citizen involvement in the process of drafting, implementing, and monitoring the state budget.

The recorded performances reflect a steady and measurable progression. Benin’s score increased from 39/100 in 2017 to 49/100 in 2019, then to 65/100 in 2021, before reaching around 79/100 in 2023. This evolution reflects the gradual strengthening of transparency, control, and accountability mechanisms.

This recognition is based on several structural advances, notably the regular and accessible publication of budget documents, improved public access to financial information, the development of citizen participation mechanisms, and the alignment of national practices with international standards for open budgeting.

Thanks to these reforms, Benin has emerged as a continental reference, particularly in West Africa and the Francophone African region, while also climbing to second place globally in this area.

This ranking thus reinforces the efforts made to modernize public finance management and promote governance focused on transparency, accountability, and citizen participation.