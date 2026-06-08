Benin: Colonel Raouf Malèhossou Aboudou takes office and presents his roadmap.

The Beninese customs administration is embarking on a major strategic turning point. Appointed on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, in a Council of Ministers by President Romuald Wadagni, Colonel Raouf Malèhossou Aboudou officially took up his duties on Monday, June 8, 2026.

The handover ceremony took place at the headquarters of the General Directorate of Customs in Cotonou, marking the end of the term of Adidjatou Hassan Zanouvi, who had been leading the institution since November 2023.

A senior official in the administration and son of former deputy Yacoubou Malèhossou, the new director general is recognized by his peers as a keen observer of the intricacies of revenue mobilization and customs modernization.

Fully aware of the weight of his new responsibilities, Colonel Raouf Malèhossou Aboudou immediately emphasized that the time for long speeches has passed and that concrete actions are now required. Addressing the cadre and agents of the corporation, he reminded them that economic and security challenges have increased, given the high demands of the state leader’s vision.

To address these challenges, he envisions an efficient customs system as an inseparable instrument of national sovereignty, security, public resource mobilization, and economic development. He committed to continuing modernization efforts and instilling a culture of performance and absolute integrity.

In order to translate his ambitions into results, the new customs chief outlined a clear roadmap structured around several priority areas. The first major initiative concerns the overall reorganization of the customs system, which will involve a thorough review of the operational functioning of services on the ground and strengthening collaboration with technical partners for enhanced responsiveness.

The second strategic focus is on valuing human capital by rigorously applying the principle of placing the right person in the right position, thereby ensuring that each agent’s skills are utilized optimally.

Finally, the last aspect of his action plan is centered on motivating staff through recognition of merit and commitment. The director general announced the establishment of special bonuses to reward the workforce, as well as the granting of institutional honors and proposals for elevation in the National Order of Merit for the most exemplary civil servants.