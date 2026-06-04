Benin Customs: the new Director General outlines his priorities

Appointed head of the customs administration, Raouf Malèhossou delivered his first official reaction regarding the trust placed in him by the head of state.

In a post on his Facebook page, Raouf Malèhossou spoke about his appointment as Director General of Customs during the council of ministers meeting.

For the new Director General, “a high-performing customs direction is both an instrument of sovereignty, security, enhanced public resource mobilization, and economic development.” Accepting this responsibility with humility and a strong sense of duty, he expressed his gratitude to the President of the Republic for the trust placed in him, while fully understanding the significance of the mission assigned to him.

He reminded that this appointment comes in a demanding context, marked by major challenges and opportunities related to the strategic position of Benin at the heart of regional and international exchanges.

Raouf Malèhossou sets his priorities

The new head of Customs emphasized the institution’s crucial role in securing borders, facilitating trade, mobilizing public revenue, and supporting the economic development dynamics initiated by the Government.

He also committed to continuing the modernization efforts of the customs administration, reinforcing the culture of integrity and performance, and serving the state and users with diligence, in the best interest of the Nation. He expressed his gratitude to all stakeholders for the numerous signs of support and sympathy received.