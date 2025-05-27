Permis.justice.bj: Benin digitizes prison visitation permits

- Publicité-

Starting August 1, 2025, the Benin Prison Agency will require a new digital authorization system for all prison visits. Families, lawyers, NGOs, and institutions must now go through the official online platform or the “Justice BJ” mobile application to obtain a visitation permit. This measure aims to improve transparency, security, and traceability of visits within Benin’s correctional facilities.

Benin is taking another step toward modernizing its prison system by introducing a mandatory digital process for prison visit requests. Spearheaded by the Benin Prison Agency, the reform now requires all visitors to request official authorization through the online platform permis.justice.bj or via the Justice.BJ mobile app.

As of August 1, 2025, anyone wishing to visit an inmate must obtain one of the following documents:

Visit permit : for family members and close relatives.

: for family members and close relatives. Communication permit : for legal representatives.

: for legal representatives. Pass : for specific or temporary assignments.

: for specific or temporary assignments. Special authorization : for occasional or institutional cases.

: for occasional or institutional cases. Accreditation: for NGOs, social workers, etc.

Applications must be submitted online through the permis.justice.bj platform or the Justice.BJ mobile app. The new system is designed to enhance security and streamline the management of prison visits. It is worth noting that delivering meals or medicine to detainees is not subject to this regulation.

A step forward in the digitalization of public services

This initiative is part of Benin’s broader digital strategy aimed at modernizing public administration and improving citizen access to services. Since 2016, the Beninese government has launched several key projects to digitalize public services, including:

The National Public Services Portal (service-public.bj), which centralizes online administrative procedures.

(service-public.bj), which centralizes online administrative procedures. The Government Action Program (PAG) 2021–2026 , which emphasizes projects such as nationwide fiber optic deployment and the creation of community digital access points.

, which emphasizes projects such as nationwide fiber optic deployment and the creation of community digital access points. The creation of the Beninese Digital Infrastructure Company (SBIN), in partnership with SONATEL Group, to strengthen the country’s digital infrastructure.

These efforts aim to improve service quality, promote digital inclusion, and enhance the security of online transactions.

- Publicité-

The launch of permis.justice.bj marks a major advancement in the digital transformation of Benin’s public services. It enables more efficient and transparent management of prison visits while bolstering the security of penitentiary institutions.

However, challenges remain—particularly regarding internet access in rural areas. The government continues to work on expanding connectivity and reducing the digital divide to ensure equitable access to digital services for all citizens.

For more information or to request a visitation permit, visit permis.justice.bj or download the Justice.BJ mobile application.