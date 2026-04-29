Read or listen: Bénin Web TV launches a new user experience

Starting today, Benin Web TV offers you a new experience in consuming information with the launch of an audio feature that lets you listen to articles published on its platform. This innovation aims to adapt news consumption to new usage patterns, by giving subscribers the ability to access editorial content without the constraint of reading, at any time of day.

Concretely, each article now includes a dedicated listening button, positioned just after the title. In one click, the user can start the audio playback of the content, driven by a voice crafted in the tone and pace of a professional journalist. The goal is to provide a smooth, accessible and immediately usable experience, without complex manipulation.

The feature rests on a simple and intuitive interface. The audio player allows you to control playback with standard options such as pause, resume, forward or adjust the playback speed. A “mini-player” mode also accompanies the user as they scroll the page, to maintain continuous listening without interrupting navigation.

This format responds to increasingly widespread usage, notably information consumption on the move. Whether on public transport, during a workout or while performing daily tasks, the audio enables access to the news without requiring visual attention. It also provides an alternative for audiences facing reading difficulties, which strengthens the accessibility of content.

An optimized technical deployment

Technically, the system has been designed to integrate without affecting the site’s performance. Audio files are generated on demand, which limits data consumption and avoids slowing down page loading for users. This approach helps preserve fast page rendering while offering an additional feature.

The service is compatible with all digital devices, whether smartphones, tablets or computers. It also complies with digital accessibility standards, with accessible controls and navigation optimized for different user profiles.

The audio listening is included in the offer for premium subscribers, who can access it automatically after signing in. For other users, a specific plan is offered that provides unlimited access to all of the site’s audio content.