BY COUNTRIES
Live logo
Search
spot_img
Accueil image/svg+xml Women image/svg+xml Good to Know image/svg+xml Dot: Here's why parents should demand medical examinations of their future son-in-law

Dot: Here’s why parents should demand medical examinations of their future son-in-law

Good to Know
By Angèle M. ADANLE
Update:
1 min.
un couple en train de s'embrasser et tenant un cœur rouge
@: RFI
- Publicité-

As families celebrate upcoming wedding plans, a fertility expert has issued a warning. According to him, the parents of the future bride should demand certain medical exams from the suitor before accepting the dowry to avoid marriages based on ignorance of health issues that could affect the couple’s life.

Dr. Sébastien Wanonkou, a gynecologist and researcher in reproductive medicine, recommends that the future bride’s parents impose medical requirements before accepting the dowry.

According to him, two tests are essential. These are a hemoglobin electrophoresis to detect possible genetic diseases like sickle cell disease, and a sperm analysis to evaluate the future husband’s fertility. These simple but revealing tests could avoid many hardships in the future household.

“Too often, the woman is accused of infertility when a couple fails to conceive, while the man could be the source of the problem,” he warns. However, in our societies still marked by taboos, the question of male fertility is rarely addressed, or even ignored by families.

Male infertility, a reality often overlooked

The specialist stresses that cases of male infertility are on the rise. They are often linked to factors such as stress, poorly treated infections, poor diet, or a decline in semen quality. A man may have had children in the past but may no longer be fertile today.

That’s why Dr. Wanonkou insists that fertility should no longer be considered a strictly female matter. The responsibility should be shared and assumed from the early stages of the marital project.

- Publicité-

For him, this advice is part of a logic of prevention and protection of the woman, to prevent her from being trapped in a marriage that becomes a trap in the early years.

“Marriage, he reminds us, should be a life project based on truth, health, and responsibility.”

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Captcha verification failed!
Le score de l'utilisateur captcha a échoué. Contactez nous s'il vous plait!
NEWSFEED
Benin

BAC 2025: Ford Kossi Germain Tohouénou, top in Benin with an average of 18.66

Benin

2026 Legislative and Municipal Elections: CENA publishes list of documents required for candidacy

Benin

Creating an association or foundation in Benin: all you need to know about the new rules of the game

Benin

Escape Attempt at Akpro-Missérété Prison: A Prisoner Tried Before the CRIET

Benin

Benin – Online Media: the HAAC begins the inspection of facilities

Benin

Benin: The Ministry of Justice denies alleged suspension of nationality certificate issuance in courts

Benin

Benin 2026 Presidential Election: CENA sets official candidacy conditions

Benin

Benin: Abou Bakari Imorou takes the lead of the Human Rights Commission

Benin

Benin: He uses fraudulently obtained mobile money for his fiancee’s dowry and ends up in prison

Benin

Benin – Media: Radio Tokpa issued a warning by HAAC for illicit medical advertising

VIEW ALL FEEDS