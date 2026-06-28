National Assembly: Rachidi Odjo takes the lead of the Communication Unit

Rachidi Odjo has officially taken over as head of the Communication Cell of the National Assembly. He succeeds Vitali Boton, who is leaving this position after seven years leading the communication for the parliamentary institution.

The handover took place on Friday, June 26, 2026, under the presidency of the Chief of Staff to the President of the National Assembly, Abou Torou. This ceremony marks the commencement of Rachidi Odjo’s duties, appointed by the president of the parliamentary institution, Joseph Djogbénou.

This appointment was formalized by decision no. 2026-058/AN/PT dated June 23, 2026. It falls within the framework of administrative continuity within the National Assembly. On this occasion, the Administrative Secretary General, Christel-Fourier Donkpegan, reminded that the permanence of administration relies primarily on institutions and not on the individuals who momentarily embody them.

After seven years at the head of the Communication Cell, Vitali Boton reviewed his tenure. He particularly highlighted the progress made in modernizing the digital communication tools of Parliament. Under his leadership, the institution has equipped itself with new channels, including Hémicycle Television and Hémicycle Radio, aimed at enhancing the visibility of parliamentary activities.

The outgoing official also emphasized the efforts made to increase the influence of the Beninese Parliament, including on an international level. He also paid tribute to the former President of the National Assembly, Louis Vlavonou, for the trust placed in him throughout his time in this position.

Upon officially taking office, Rachidi Odjo expressed his gratitude to President Joseph Djogbénou for the trust bestowed upon him. Presented as a specialist in political and public communication, he reaffirmed his commitment to serve the institution with professionalism, loyalty, and dedication.

The new head of the Communication Cell also called on the various stakeholders in parliamentary communication to work in synergy. For him, challenges remain significant, particularly regarding proximity to citizens, visibility of the activities of the National Assembly, and enhancing the value of parliamentary work.

In conducting the installation, Chief of Staff Abou Torou insisted on the strategic nature of communication within an institution like the National Assembly. He urged Rachidi Odjo to carry out his new duties with humility, rigor, and a sense of public service.