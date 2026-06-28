World Cup 2026: Colombia and Portugal cancel each other out in 0-0 draw at Hard Rock Stadium

Colombia and Portugal drew 0-0 at Hard Rock Stadium in Group K of the 2026 World Cup, keeping both teams in contention for the knockout stage.

Henry DONCHE
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Illustration du match Colombie VS Portugal, le 28/06/2026 00:30, stade Hard Rock Stadium
Illustration du match Colombie VS Portugal, le 28/06/2026 00:30, stade Hard Rock Stadium
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SUMMARY

Colombia and Portugal ended their Group K clash at the 2026 World Cup in a 0-0 draw on Saturday, June 27, at Hard Rock Stadium. The result keeps both teams’ hopes of qualifying for the knockout stage alive in a group that also includes DR Congo and Uzbekistan.

Before this match, Colombia had six points after two wins, while Portugal had four, with one win and one draw. This result keeps the two sides close together at the top of the standings, underlining the current balance in Group K.

The match was played at a controlled tempo, with possession evenly shared between the two teams, Colombia having 55% of the ball and Portugal 45%. Despite Colombia attempting 19 shots to Portugal’s 11, neither team managed to find a breakthrough, with Portuguese goalkeeper Diogo Costa making six decisive saves against the Colombian attacks.

Both teams approached the match with their usual systems. Colombia played in a 4-3-3 under Nestor Lorenzo, relying on James Rodríguez, Luis Díaz and Jhon Córdoba in attack. Portugal, coached by Roberto Martinez, used a 4-2-3-1 with Cristiano Ronaldo up front, supported by João Félix, Bruno Fernandes and Pedro Neto.

On the disciplinary front, the match remained relatively calm, with one yellow card for Colombia’s Gustavo Puerta. The many changes made in the second half did not alter the score, as the two teams shared the points in a context where qualification remains open.

Colombia anchored in a 4-3-3 with Rodríguez and Díaz driving the attack

Under Nestor Lorenzo, Colombia lined up in a classic 4-3-3. Control of midfield rested on Gustavo Puerta, Jefferson Lerma and Jhon Arias, while James Rodríguez provided the attacking creativity alongside Luis Díaz and Jhon Córdoba. The attacking trio produced several attempts, but Portugal’s defensive solidity limited their chances. The defense, led by Davinson Sánchez and Jhon Lucumí, managed to contain Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates.

Portugal solid in a 4-2-3-1 with Cristiano Ronaldo the expected goal threat

Head coach Roberto Martinez opted for a 4-2-3-1 to combine midfield control with attacking opportunities. Rúben Neves and Vitinha held the central area, while João Cancelo and Nuno Mendes provided defensive and attacking support on the flanks. In attack, Cristiano Ronaldo was the main threat, backed by João Félix, Bruno Fernandes and Pedro Neto. Despite several attempts, Diogo Costa shone in goal, preventing any opposition goal and preserving a scoreless draw.

Colombia
Finished Hard Rock Stadium
Portugal
28/06/2026 00:30 Group K
Fil du match
  1. 46'Remplacement - R. Neves (remplace J. Neves)Portugal, 46e
  2. 46'Remplacement - J. Cancelo (remplace D. Dalot)Portugal, 46e
  3. 60'Remplacement - J. Lerma (remplace R. Rios)Colombie, 60e
  4. 60'Remplacement - J. Cordoba (remplace L. Suarez)Colombie, 60e
  5. 70'Remplacement - Joao Felix (remplace R. Leao)Portugal, 70e
  6. 70'Remplacement - Vitinha (remplace Samu Costa)Portugal, 70e
  7. 76'Remplacement - J. Arias (remplace K. Castano)Colombie, 76e
  8. 76'Remplacement - J. Rodriguez (remplace J. Quintero)Colombie, 76e
  9. 86'Carton jaune - G. PuertaColombie, 86e
  10. 87'Remplacement - S. Arias (remplace D. Munoz)Colombie, 87e
  11. 90+2'VAR - D. SanchezColombie, 90+2e
  12. 90+3'Remplacement - N. Mendes (remplace M. Nunes)Portugal, 90+3e
Les chiffres du match
  • Tirs cadres : Colombia 6 / Portugal 2
  • Tirs : Colombia 19 / Portugal 11
  • Possession : Colombia 55% / Portugal 45%
  • Corners : Colombia 3 / Portugal 0
  • Fautes : Colombia 6 / Portugal 5
  • Passes : Colombia 420 / Portugal 338
  • Precision des passes : Colombia 89% / Portugal 92%
  • xG : Colombia 1.30 / Portugal 0.63
Joueurs clés
  • Diogo Costa (Portugal) : note 7.9, 6 arret(s)
  • Camilo Vargas (Colombia) : note 7.3, 2 arret(s)
  • James Rodríguez (Colombia) : note 7.9
  • Santiago Arias (Colombia) : note 7.5
  • Vitinha (Portugal) : note 7.5
Group K schedule
View full schedule
Group K
Portugal
Finished NRG Stadium
DR Congo
Group K
Uzbekistan
Finished Estadio Azteca
Colombia
Group K
Portugal
Finished NRG Stadium
Uzbekistan
Group K
Colombia
Finished Estadio Akron
DR Congo
Group K
Colombia
Finished Hard Rock Stadium
Portugal
Group K
DR Congo
Finished Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Uzbekistan
Group K
TeamJGNPBPBCDiffPts
Colombia32104137
Portugal31206155
DR Congo31114314
Uzbekistan3003211-90
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